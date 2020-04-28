Austrian GP || July 5 || 15h10 (Local time)

Now Norris eyeing ’real’ Indycar race

"I would like to do an Indycar race"

Search

By GMM

28 April 2020 - 09:38
Now Norris eyeing ’real’ Indycar (...)

Lando Norris says he would like to take part in an Indycar race - in the real world.

The McLaren driver, who has been a star during F1’s shutdown period with his online racing antics, turned heads by winning the latest official Indycar event against the series’ regular drivers on the iRacing platform.

Afterwards, the 20-year-old McLaren driver admitted he would like to try Indycar for real.

"I tried out a lot before my Formula 1 career, for example I did the Daytona 24 hours," Norris is quoted by Auto Bild.

"I would like to do an Indycar race, whether it’s the Indy 500 or something else," he added.

McLaren has its own Indycar team for the 2020 season, but Norris said any real-life move into the American series will have to wait.

"I’m currently focused on Formula 1."

keyboard_arrow_left

Schumacher plays down ’reverse’ race idea

F1 returning to racing ’important’ - Ocon

keyboard_arrow_right

McLaren

More on McLaren

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less