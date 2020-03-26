Now Grosjean questions realism of Netflix series

Yet another driver has questioned the realism of the latest ’Drive to Survive’ series on Netflix.

Some drivers have said that while supporting the high quality series, it doesn’t necessary reflect the true state of affairs behind closed doors in F1.

In one scene, Romain Grosjean’s boss Gunther Steiner told the Frenchman in front of the whole team that whether Haas goes bankrupt depends "on how many cars you destroy this year".

"I don’t care," Frenchman Grosjean smiled to Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"I laughed at it and I think it’s good for the fans. It opens Formula 1 to people who may not know the sport."

Like many, Grosjean says he started watching series two but is yet to get to the end.

"First of all, I think the quality is fantastic," he said. "The sound, the picture and the like. For people who don’t know Formula 1, it is unique and you see things that you have not seen before.

"But when you know the world from the inside you know that not everything is shown. That’s why some teams were more open than others. But I like it," Grosjean insisted.

In the Haas-dedicated episode, Netflix depicted the chaos behind the scenes of the small American team’s very difficult 2019 season.

Grosjean said: "I would have liked to see some more of the hard work of our guys. You see the awful situation we were in, but they could have shown some of the work that was done to get out of the hole.

"I guess that was not their agenda," he added.

However, Grosjean said he is happy that Haas was among the teams that were most open to the Drive to Survive project.

"There are no politics or hidden agendas here, which is surprising for Formula 1," he said. "It’s a very different situation at other teams."