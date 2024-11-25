Norris needs a ’psychological rethink’ before 2025 - Hill

By GMM 25 November 2024 - 16:25





Lando Norris needs a "rethink" over the winter period, according to fellow Briton Damon Hill.

After over a decade as a Formula 1 pundit with Sky UK, the 1996 world champion is leaving the broadcaster - with some suspecting recent claims of pro-Norris bias is behind the news.

However, while 64-year-old Hill was recently scathing of Max Verstappen’s driving and attitude, he is also critical of Norris in a new interview with Sport Bild.

"He has all the right qualities," Hill said of his 25-year-old countryman, who is poised to lose the 2024 drivers’ title to Verstappen, "but Lando needs to be tough on himself after the season and rethink a few things.

"He was too naive in some situations and showed his weaknesses," Hill said. "He needs to learn that for the future. Otherwise he will never be world champion."

Hill thinks Norris’ biggest weakness versus Verstappen is psychological.

"He needs to work on himself mentally, above all," said the 22-time grand prix winner. "Winning is a mental thing. He and the McLaren team need to internalise this.

"They took the first step by winning a few races. Now they need to get away from making mistakes at crucial moments. Lando had a few of them, but you can only allow yourself one, maximum two per season.

"He needs to mature and understand that a battle for the world championship in Formula 1 is not comparable to anything he has done before," Hill continued.

"If you want to be the best of the best, you have to be able to handle the pressure in the spotlight. There is no room for self-doubt. The motto must be ’I am the best, always and everywhere’."

Like Verstappen, Red Bull are also "masters" of the psychological game, Hill explained. Recently, for example, Dr Helmut Marko said Red Bull was lucky this year that Lewis Hamilton was not in Norris’ McLaren cockpit.

"No team masters these mind games as well as Red Bull," said Hill. "They know exactly which buttons to push. It is deeply rooted in their DNA. They give everything for success and this statement is proof of that.

"Helmut would never publicly pay Lewis a compliment like that if he didn’t think it would benefit Red Bull."

Hill went head-to-head with the great Michael Schumacher for titles in the mid-90s, and came up short. He said Verstappen has the same mentality as a Schumacher.

"It’s that belief in yourself," he said. "It’s like the bumblebee. According to physics, it simply can’t fly - but it does it anyway, because nobody told it and it believed in itself. That’s what sets the real greats apart from the rest. They don’t listen to the opinions of others."

Verstappen is under contract through 2028, so it’s possible he could go on to break Hamilton and Schumacher’s joint record of seven career titles.

Hill, though, isn’t sure. "That depends on the team," he said. "Max is an exceptionally good driver, but he also needs a car that is capable of winning. I don’t know whether that will still be Red Bull in the future.

"If I were him, I’d be looking around. In 2026, the team will be using its own engine for the first time. That’s a big question mark. But above all, there always seems to be tension in the team. Everyone’s putting pressure on everyone else.

"Who is actually the boss? Is it Christian Horner or is it Dr (Helmut) Marko? Is it Max? Is it his father Jos, who is regularly getting involved? All of them are alpha animals who are not afraid of conflict."