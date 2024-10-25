Norris must up aggression for 2024 title

By GMM 25 October 2024 - 17:23





Two former F1 drivers think Lando Norris needs to up his aggression if he wants to be 2024 champion.

Amid talk about pro-Red Bull bias, inconsistent stewards, Max Verstappen’s racing style and track limits, McLaren said last Sunday in Austin that it would not protest Norris’ controversial penalty for his on-track run-in with Verstappen.

McLaren’s fury with the penalty, however, was backed by many F1 insiders.

"The penalty was inexplicable," former F1 driver Jean Alesi told Corriere della Sera. "Max avoids turning at the moment at which he is overtaken.

"It is he who takes the McLaren off the track. Where did the Englishman take advantage? It is unknown," added the Frenchman.

"The advantage was with Max’s extreme defence, which was rewarded."

Perhaps spurred on by this type of analysis, McLaren hit reverse gear in Mexico by asking the FIA to take another look at Norris’ penalty, which blew out his points deficit to Verstappen to 57 points with five races to go.

The ’right of review’ will take place in Mexico on Friday.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, thinks Norris should have been more assertive in his wheel-to-wheel action with Verstappen - and in general.

"If Lando wants to hold his own against Verstappen, he needs to be a bit more aggressive," he said. "Anything other than that won’t work against Max.

"Lando’s start in Austin was actually great, but then he braked too hesitantly. He was probably afraid that he would mess up the apex. That’s one point that he urgently needs to work on - that final decisiveness in a duel."

Another ex-F1 driver, Christian Klien, told Servus TV: "I don’t understand Norris. He has nothing to lose, with a big points gap to Verstappen.

"If he wins the title by going all out, he will the big hero. But nobody will blame him if he doesn’t win against the best driver of the moment."

When asked if he’s lacking aggression, Norris was typically honest and self-critical.

"It’s a difficult question, and much more complicated than just saying ’yes’. Do I need to change anything? Yes. Is everything I do wrong? No."

As for all the paddock controversy regarding Norris’ Austin penalty, Verstappen thinks it is actually him who is the victim of bias - in the British press, at least.

"I have the wrong passport," said the Dutchman. "Don’t get me wrong, I am very happy with my passport. But in this respect, it would help to have a different one."

Mercedes’ George Russell - a Briton - was also critical of Verstappen’s racing tactics against Norris in Austin.

"I don’t think he should worry too much about other people," Verstappen hit back. "Focus on yourself. Enjoy your life. Don’t always think about racing.

"If you are fighting for the title, you have to perform at the top of your ability in every race. I always try to get the maximum result. That is what I am here for after all," the triple world champion concluded.