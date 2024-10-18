Norris distances McLaren from axed fastest lap rule

By GMM 18 October 2024 - 13:02





Lando Norris doubts a Formula 1 regulation has been scrapped because of a highly controversial incident involving him at the Singapore GP.

At Thursday’s World Motor Sport Council meeting, it was decided to scrap the bonus point for the driver who completes the fastest lap of a grand prix.

In Singapore, Daniel Ricciardo’s late pitstop for new tyres in the Red Bull-owned RB, and subsequent fastest lap, deprived McLaren’s Norris championship of a point.

McLaren was enraged, calling for collusion between teams to be stopped.

"It might come down to that point at the end of the year," Norris admitted in Austin. "You know, it was Daniel’s last race but it was also something to take away from me.

"If it was done with intent, then it’s obviously not what we agree with. And I don’t think something that Formula 1 would agree with either. But I don’t feel like they should change it just because of people questioning it after Singapore.

"It’s got nothing to do with me," the British driver added. "It was all a team manager thing. It’s got nothing to do with us."

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said he supports dropping the fastest lap point, but only because it often rewards a driver "with a free pitstop" at the end of a race, rather than the genuinely fastest driver on the day.

He would prefer to see an extra point being awarded to the pole sitter.

"Obviously as drivers in qualifying, we like being the fastest because it shows you’ve done the cleanest lap. You’ve taken maybe more risks," said the Spaniard. "You’ve put everything on the line to go on pole.

"And a point for that in a tight field makes sense."