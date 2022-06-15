No sympathy for Rosberg’s vaccine ban - Danner

By GMM 15 June 2022 - 08:01





Former F1 driver Christian Danner has no sympathy with unvaccinated 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Although the former Mercedes driver recovered from a covid infection, he is unable to access the Formula 1 paddock this season for his punditry duties due to F1’s mandatory vaccine policy.

Danner told Sport1 he has no sympathy.

"Then he has to stay at home," he said. "That’s the way it is.

"When you jet around the world, there are regulations that you have to follow and they also apply to Nico."

Rosberg’s spokesperson denied that the German even tried to enter the paddock in his native Monaco, but F1 does seem determined to keep Rosberg away.

It is believed the 36-year-old applied for a vaccine exemption, but F1 rejected it on the grounds that only medical reasons are sufficient.