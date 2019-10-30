No ’Schumi mania’ when Mick makes F1 debut - Danner

Mick Schumacher’s inevitable Formula 1 debut will not trigger a new wave of ’Schumi mania’.

That is the view of former racing driver turned German language commentator Christian Danner.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says 2020 will be a "decisive year" for 20-year-old Schumacher as he looks set to tackle a second season in Formula 2.

Danner thinks the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will certainly make his Formula 1 debut sooner or later.

"But it cannot be compared to the ’Schumi mania’ phenomenon. Mick will certainly be warmly received in Formula 1, but it won’t have the impact on the German public that his father did," he told t-online.

However, Danner does hope Schumacher’s future on the grid will help Germany to resurrect its grand prix.

He also thinks Liberty Media needs to change tack in order to bring an important market back to the calendar.

"The fact that Hockenheim can’t sign on the same terms as Azerbaijan or Abu Dhabi should be obvious to everyone," said Danner.

"But we also cannot forget that in Germany, we subsidise football, football, soccer and football. I have nothing against football, but motor racing is a sport that has to finance itself.

"Who pays the bill in Abu Dhabi? The government. In Hanoi? The government. Even the Catalans have a budget for the grand prix and the French use EU funds.

"We are the only ones standing there saying ’We have nothing’," Danner said.