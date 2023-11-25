No Sargeant-Vesti decision in Abu Dhabi - Vowles

By GMM 25 November 2023 - 11:21





Rumours that Abu Dhabi is Logan Sargeant’s last Formula 1 race for now are building steam.

Mercedes junior and top Formula 2 driver Frederik Vesti, a 21-year-old Dane, practiced in Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes on Friday - and is being linked with a debut for Mercedes-powered Williams in Sargeant’s place for 2024.

When asked about whether he will be offered a new contract for 2024, American Sargeant admitted in Abu Dhabi: "It’s a good question. Honestly, I don’t know."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher says he was surprised to see and hear Williams boss James Vowles’ answer when he asked about Sargeant’s future in Las Vegas.

"I thought it’s probably because Vesti is on the wish list and they’re watching him closely here in Abu Dhabi," he told Sky Deutschland. "I hear that Williams will be allowed to see the data.

"Maybe they have to take the decision for next year now," the German added.

Vowles, though, who is still close to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff despite becoming Williams’ new team boss this year, says he’s not ready to make the call.

"The decision will not be made this weekend in Abu Dhabi," he said.

"When you’re talking about the future of the team and the future of a young man, I would like to make the decision in peace, after the race weekend."