No Russian talks with FIA taking place - Sirotkin

The FIA appears unlikely to drop its special conditions for Russian racing drivers any time soon.

Ever since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict early last year, resulting in Nikita Mazepin and his Russian sponsor Uralkali’s expulsion from Haas, F1’s governing body has placed certain conditions on Russian athletes.

Early this month, Mazepin won the green light of Europe’s court of justice to travel from Russia to Europe for potential negotiations with F1 teams.

However, the court noted that the 24-year-old remains "subject to restrictive measures" - one of which is a document the FIA requires Russian athletes to sign.

And another former Russian F1 driver, Sergey Sirotkin, does not think the FIA will do a u-turn on those restrictions any time soon.

Former Williams driver Sirotkin, 27, is now vice-president of the Russian Automobile Federation.

When asked about any talks between the RAF and the FIA, he told Tass news agency: "I can’t say that the negotiations are super active."