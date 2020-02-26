No return to F1 with McLaren for Alonso - Brown

Zak Brown has ruled out a return to Formula 1 with McLaren for Fernando Alonso.

That is despite the fact that Alonso will race a third McLaren entry in May’s Indy 500, after Honda vetoed his first-choice deal with Andretti.

"We’ve always said we’re open to running Fernando in a third car for the 500, so we’re delighted he’s decided to join us," McLaren supremo Brown said.

After leaving McLaren and F1 after 2018, 38-year-old Alonso has said he would consider a return to the sport for 2021.

However, he recently split as a team ambassador, even though Alonso on Tuesday insisted that he maintains a "special relationship with McLaren".

"It was important for me to explore my options for the Indy 500 but McLaren has always been at the top," he said.

"I have a special relationship with McLaren - we’ve been through a lot together and that creates a bond, a loyalty that is strong."

However, McLaren is not interested in reuniting with Alonso in F1, and appears to be racing towards re-signing Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris for 2021.

Asked if Alonso is on McLaren’s F1 wish-list, Brown said: "No. We are in a different place now.

"That’s not a reflection on him, we have two great young drivers who are really fast that are working well together. The fans like them and we have a rhythm now and would not want to disturb that," he added.