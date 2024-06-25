No regrets about 2025 Ferrari move - Hamilton

By GMM 25 June 2024 - 09:17





Lewis Hamilton insists he has no regrets about choosing to move to Ferrari next year instead of sticking with the improving Mercedes team.

Having struggled with Mercedes throughout the 2022-2025 ’ground effect’ rules era so far, the seven time world champion hailed the team’s rapid progress last weekend in Barcelona.

"Finally we’re starting to see those incremental steps moving closer to the guys ahead," he said. "We’ve made huge steps forwards.

"Slowly, the car is crafting into a racing machine that we can hopefully fight the guys at the front."

His comments came just weeks after disconsolately predicting that he wouldn’t even out-qualify his teammate George Russell for the remainder of the season, prompting speculation about team sabotage.

But Hamilton was back in the top 3 behind Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren) in both qualifying and the Spanish GP - while the 39-year-old’s next team, Ferrari, has suddenly dipped in performance.

"We have to make a few steps forward now compared to McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes," admits Hamilton’s 2025 Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc.

"We must not let ourselves by blinded by (victory in) Monaco."

In his resurgent Mercedes, Hamilton even overtook the man he is replacing at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, not once but twice.

But the British driver denied he is having any regrets about his impending move to Maranello.

"My job will start next year at the other team who I think are doing a great job," Hamilton insisted. "I think they’ve had a couple of difficult races, but let’s not forget they had a race win in Monaco.

"I can’t tell you what’s wrong with their car and why they are in the position they’re in, but they brought an upgrade (to Barcelona) and I think they are definitely progressing.

"So yeah, it doesn’t make me second guess my decision at all."

However, Italian media reports claim Ferrari is about to lose its technical director, Enrico Cardile, to Aston Martin.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur insists he remains excited about pairing Hamilton with 26-year-old Leclerc from 2025.

"Lewis is coming with all his achievements, his experience of winning seven world championships, all his time with Mercedes," the Frenchman told DAZN in Barcelona.

"I’m convinced he’s going to be ultra-motivated for this challenge, and so is Charles. I think it’s going to be very beneficial for Charles," Vasseur added.

"He will learn from Lewis’ experience like a sponge."