’No real doubt’ Red Bull will beat Ferrari - Leclerc

By GMM 24 May 2023 - 11:23





Charles Leclerc is not confident he will be able to win at home in Monaco this weekend.

At Monaco’s Louis-II stadium on Tuesday to play in the Formula 1 drivers’ charity football team, he played down his chances of a breakthrough on his native streets.

"We were on pole in the last two years," said the Ferrari driver, "but unfortunately I couldn’t do it on Sunday.

"And we are not in the same situation as last year anymore," the 25-year-old Monegasque added. "The car is much less competitive.

"We’ll see how it goes and I’m going to give my all as usual," Leclerc told RMC Sport.

"But very honestly, I think Red Bull is much stronger on all the tracks, even if we get everything perfect on a circuit like this, the driver has the means to make a difference.

"I hope to be in good shape this weekend and make the difference on Saturday, because on Sunday, there is no real doubt that Red Bull will be at the front.

"Of course, overtaking is not easy in this race so if we do well on Saturday, there is everything to play for on Sunday," Leclerc added.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz was seen having his hamstring bandaged at the Louis-II stadium on Tuesday, but sources say the Spaniard is not badly injured.

"I really have no talent," Leclerc laughed even though the F1 drivers’ team won 4-3.

"Football is really not for me," he added. "I’ve never really done it but it’s fun, it’s for a good cause. It’s worth being here."