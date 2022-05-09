’No question’ about Latifi’s 2022 seat - boss

There is "no question" about Nicholas Latifi’s place at Williams for the remainder of the 2022 season.

That is the latest denial of rumours linking the struggling and error-prone-in-2022 Canadian driver with the exit door - potentially to make room for Alpine reserve and reigning Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri.

"We have contracts with both of our drivers and we respect them," Williams team boss Jost Capito told Germany’s Sport1.

"Nicholas was only slightly slower than Alex (Albon) on Saturday," he insisted. "He just needs a little more time to get used to the new car.

"But he has our full support and for us there is currently no question of changing anything about our driver pairing over the course of the season," Capito added.

However, suggestions the Mark Webber-managed Piastri, 21, may be Williams-bound are likely to persist - and Capito suggested he does deserve a seat.

"I’m sure he’ll be in Formula 1 next season," said the German.