’No problem’ with Vettel as teammate - Verstappen
"Two winning drivers in a team can work"
Search
Max Verstappen insists he would have "no problem" racing with Sebastian Vettel as his teammate.
As Vettel’s relationship with Ferrari crumbles apparently by the hour, Red Bull boss Christian Horner continues to play down the likelihood that the quadruple world champion may return to the team he leads.
"Seb needs a good environment, but it’s difficult for us to help him because we didn’t expect Ferrari to treat him this way and put him on the market," Horner told Servus TV.
Horner and Dr Helmut Marko have both said a clear driver hierarchy works best, but Dutchman Verstappen thinks he could in fact work alongside the 33-year-old German.
"Two winning drivers in a team can work," he said, "like Daniel (Ricciardo) and me. I would have no problem with Seb as a teammate."
After the opening race of 2020, however, Vettel’s stocks are low. Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport is even referring to him as the "new Maldonado".
Vettel told Servus TV on Monday: "I spent the day in the mountains with some fresh air which helped me to relax."
But he also fired back at some of the criticism. 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, for example, "always leans out of the window with his comments", Vettel insisted.
Red Bull
add_circle Failure makes title ’a lot harder now’ - Verstappen
add_circle ’Gloves are off’ in Mercedes vs Red Bull battle
add_circle F1 should re-think in-race driver penalties - Marko
add_circle Red Bull not ruling out designing ’DAS’ system
More on Red Bull
Ferrari
add_circle ’No problem’ with Vettel as teammate - Verstappen
add_circle Ecclestone, Marko, told Vettel to reveal truth
add_circle Ferrari CEO backs embattled team boss Binotto
add_circle Mugello’s 2020 F1 race hopes at ’98 percent’ - Binotto
add_circle Vettel-Ferrari union continues to break down
More on Ferrari