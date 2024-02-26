No plans to join F1’s tattoo craze - Verstappen

By GMM 26 February 2024 - 15:21





Max Verstappen says he has no immediate plans to join the growing ranks of Formula 1 drivers with tattoos.

Fellow multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton is extensively ’inked’, while Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, Kevin Magnussen also have tattoos.

But when asked by Algemeen Dagblad if the tattoo bug might bite him soon, 26-year-old Verstappen shook his head.

"Never say never, but at the moment it doesn’t mean much to me," said the Red Bull driver. And I read an interesting story about why Ronaldo has no tattoos."

Indeed, a report last year explained that Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to get tattoos because it would add certain restrictions to his regular donation of blood and bone marrow.