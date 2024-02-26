26 February 2024
No plans to join F1’s tattoo craze - Verstappen
"Never say never, but..."
Max Verstappen says he has no immediate plans to join the growing ranks of Formula 1 drivers with tattoos.
Fellow multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton is extensively ’inked’, while Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, Kevin Magnussen also have tattoos.
But when asked by Algemeen Dagblad if the tattoo bug might bite him soon, 26-year-old Verstappen shook his head.
"Never say never, but at the moment it doesn’t mean much to me," said the Red Bull driver. And I read an interesting story about why Ronaldo has no tattoos."
Indeed, a report last year explained that Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to get tattoos because it would add certain restrictions to his regular donation of blood and bone marrow.
Red Bull
26 February 2024
2025 contract still possible for Perez - Marko
26 February 2024
Imminent end of Horner scandal will be ’nice’ - Verstappen
23 February 2024
Scandals being ’used’ by rivals to weaken Red Bull
23 February 2024
Red Bull seems to have found a big step - Stella
More on Red Bull
Search
Formula 1 news
26 February 2024
Vettel eyeing Hamilton’s Mercedes seat - Schumacher
26 February 2024
Bosses defend F1 team’s awkward new name
26 February 2024
No plans to join F1’s tattoo craze - Verstappen
26 February 2024
F1 plays down ’rainbow flag’ incident in Bahrain
26 February 2024