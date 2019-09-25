No news about future yet - Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher says he has no news to announce about his future yet.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s 20-year-old son is a member of Ferrari’s development academy and has tested for the Italian team this year.

But Mick is expected to stay in Formula 2 for another season next year.

"It’s probably going to be decided in the weeks to come," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland at Sochi.

"Nothing has been discussed yet to the point of saying for sure what will happen next year," he added.

Interestingly, there will be two Schumachers racing at Sochi this weekend.

Mick Schumacher’s cousin David, the son of Ralf Schumacher, has been drafted in to replace the injured Formula 3 driver Alex Peroni.

"I wish him good luck, it will be very exciting," Mick said.