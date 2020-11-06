No more F1 spectators in 2020

The remaining four grands prix of 2020 look set to be held without spectators.

The news comes as F1’s owner Liberty Media reveals a new $100-plus million financial loss for the third quarter of the coronavirus-marred 2020 season.

For the teams, the impact on them financially amounts to a whopping 50 percent hit on their usual official F1 income, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

"The problem is that we started the season without knowing," Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur confirmed.

"By the time we went to Melbourne, 50 to 60 percent of the budget had already been spent."

The financial hits will now continue for some time, as it emerges that the recent trend away from ’ghost races’ has now stalled as the global pandemic rages on.

"F1 does not expect to have fans at any of the remaining 2020 races," Liberty Media admitted, referring to the remaining four races at three locations in Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.