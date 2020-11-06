No more F1 spectators in 2020
"The problem is that we started the season without knowing"
Search
The remaining four grands prix of 2020 look set to be held without spectators.
The news comes as F1’s owner Liberty Media reveals a new $100-plus million financial loss for the third quarter of the coronavirus-marred 2020 season.
For the teams, the impact on them financially amounts to a whopping 50 percent hit on their usual official F1 income, according to Auto Motor und Sport.
"The problem is that we started the season without knowing," Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur confirmed.
"By the time we went to Melbourne, 50 to 60 percent of the budget had already been spent."
The financial hits will now continue for some time, as it emerges that the recent trend away from ’ghost races’ has now stalled as the global pandemic rages on.
"F1 does not expect to have fans at any of the remaining 2020 races," Liberty Media admitted, referring to the remaining four races at three locations in Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
add_circle ’Delicate’ driver salary cap not decided yet
add_circle Covid crisis ’becoming more difficult’ for F1
add_circle Teams agree to $30m driver salary cap
add_circle Ecclestone says drivers still call for advice
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
Circuits
add_circle No more F1 spectators in 2020
add_circle Hamilton asked to condemn new Saudi Arabia GP
add_circle Wurz hits out at Liberty’s calendar plans
add_circle F1 should move to ’rotating’ races idea - Seidl
add_circle Zandvoort still not confirming 2021 race date
More on Circuits