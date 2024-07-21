No Haas reserve role for Magnussen in 2025

By GMM 21 July 2024 - 08:58





Kevin Magnussen says he’s not interested in staying in Formula 1 next year as a reserve driver.

The 31-year-old’s second stint at Haas will come to an end this year, amid strengthening rumours that Esteban Ocon’s new deal will be announced ahead of the Belgian GP next week.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has offered Magnussen a non-driving role for 2025 and beyond.

"If I drive for another team in Formula 1, that wouldn’t work," Magnussen said in Hungary. "But if I’m not with another team, I will definitely consider an advisory role or something like that."

What he won’t do, however, is travel to all the grands prix as a reserve driver.

"I don’t think that interests me," said the Dane. "I wouldn’t want to travel to every race as a reserve waiting for someone to get injured so I can get back into action. I don’t think that’s very exciting.

"I would rather do something else that fulfils me," Magnussen added.

As for whether he thinks Ocon and other drivers deserve race seats more than he does, Magnussen answered: "In Formula 1, things happen. You move on.

"You can look at the other drivers and think ’Are they better than me or not?’ But it really doesn’t because it’s a fact that they’re there - and that’s how it is."