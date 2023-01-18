No free races on German TV in 2023

By GMM 18 January 2023 - 07:49





Formula 1 will not be on free-to-air television in Germany this year.

RTL lost its rights to pay broadcaster Sky two years ago, although the latter agreed a deal to allow RTL to broadcast four live grands prix until last season.

It is believed Sky was open to continuing that deal in 2023.

"We have decided not to broadcast individual Formula 1 races in 2023," a spokesperson for RTL told Bild newspaper.

"We are concentrating on football and our newly acquired NFL rights on free TV."

It is the first time since 1991 in which not a single Formula 1 race will be shown on free-to-air television in Germany.

However, it is believed Sky is now offering an RTL-like sub-licensing deal to other broadcasters, with ProSiebenSat.1 the apparent front runner.