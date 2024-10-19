No FIA talks yet after F-word scandal - Verstappen

By GMM 19 October 2024 - 09:44





Max Verstappen admits he is yet to speak to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the wake of the Singapore swearing affair.

George Russell, senior director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, says the GPDA is standing behind the triple world champion, who must complete a day of unspecified community service for describing his Red Bull as "f*cked" in an FIA press conference.

Verstappen retaliated by almost completely refusing to speak in any subsequent FIA session - including this weekend in Austin.

"When I was a child, I never saw a Formula 1 press conference and yet I said much worse things at school," Verstappen told reporters on Friday.

Russell says the GPDA will draft a joint letter on behalf of all Formula 1 driver members soon.

"It’s really silly that it has come to this," said the Mercedes driver. "I hope that maybe next week in Mexico we will be able to speak to the FIA about it.

"We drivers are speaking with one voice and we also want to address the public with a joint letter."

Verstappen, 27, revealed that he is also yet to hear from the FIA president since Singapore. "No, nothing," said the Dutchman.

"But I’m open to a conversation. I’m just dealing with other things at the moment. But nothing is changing. I just have to talk less.

"That’s fine with me."

The Red Bull driver said the whole affair was completely "unnecessary".

"Unfortunately, many things in the world are like that these days," Verstappen added. "But in this case it is particularly unnecessary.

"When it comes to being careful about your choice of words, it should actually be more about not offending anyone."

Feisty former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya thinks the FIA "over-reacted" in Singapore and should now be plotting a course in the reverse direction.

"It’s petty as hell," said the Colombian. "And what for?

"The way Max handled it, I think it’s classic. At the end of day F1 is going to have to tell the FIA to leave him alone, because they need him. At some point, the FIA has to go ’Oh, we screwed up’."