No F1 return for Germany in 2022 - Domenicali

Germany will not make a return to the Formula 1 calendar any time soon, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has warned.

"I have the feeling that the organizers have no faith in themselves to host a grand prix anymore," the Italian, no doubt pointing his remarks to former F1 venues Hockenheim and the Nurburgring, told Sport Bild.

Domenicali compares the German organisers’ reluctance with those in charge of the new and now highly popular Dutch GP at Zandvoort.

"Just look at what happened in Holland," he said. "Zandvoort is sold out for the next three years."

It is believed that amid the ongoing uncertainty of the remainder of this year’s schedule, the 2022 Formula 1 calendar will be released in a matter of days or weeks.

Domenicali is eyeing a record 23 races next year.

"I can imagine about a third of the races in Europe and the others around the rest of the world, starting in Bahrain," he said.

"We have requests from Africa and are negotiating in the south and the north, plus one or two places in the Far East - Korea, for example."