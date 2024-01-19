No F1 for at least ’the next few years’ - Porsche

By GMM 19 January 2024 - 10:38





Porsche will not be in Formula 1 "for the next few years" at least, the VW-owned carmaker’s director of motorsport sales Michael Dreiser insists.

Even before sister brand Audi announced its 2026 works deal and takeover with Sauber, Porsche was in highly advanced talks with Red Bull about a similar deal.

"The fact that the cooperation with Red Bull didn’t work out doesn’t mean Formula 1 isn’t interesting to Porsche anymore," Porsche’s sports boss Thomas Laudenbach declared just over a year ago.

And now, Porsche’s director of motorsport sales Michael Dreiser has given a similar quote to the publication Blackbook Motorsport.

"Motorsport will always be at the core of our brand identity," he said. "Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us."

However, he said Porsche will only concentrate on its WEC, IMSA, Formula E and F1 support category Porsche Supercup programs "for the next few years".

"There, we want to fight for overall victories," Dreiser added. "That is our tradition and our main focus, and we do not comment on speculation beyond that."