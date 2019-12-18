’No excuses’ for Red Bull in 2020 - (...)

Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull has "no excuses for 2020".

After switching to works Honda power, the team remained a top three team in 2019 but is clearly targeting the title with Max Verstappen next year.

"We have no excuses for 2020," Marko told Servus TV.

"We learned a lot of things in the season that has just ended, the power of the engine is at the top and we have a reference driver.

"So it’s up to us to make a good chassis."

Marko said Red Bull-Honda’s preparations for 2020 are on track, and revealed that the trend of being late with a new car has been reversed.

"For the first time, the engine is on the test bench already, 14 days earlier than usual," he added.

"We are going into the new season as prepared as never before and with a great concept," he added.