Russian GP || September 27 || 14h10 (Local time)

No early Ferrari move for Sainz - Brown

"We are happy with our drivers this year"

Search

By GMM

21 September 2020 - 09:01
No early Ferrari move for Sainz - (...)

McLaren boss Zak Brown has rejected rumours the team could lose Carlos Sainz within the 2020 season.

It was rumoured over the weekend that Sainz could switch early to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel, with McLaren replacing Sainz with its 2021 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

That may also allow Fernando Alonso to get started at Renault.

But Brown told motorsport-total.com: "We are happy with our drivers this year."

He said both Sainz and Lando Norris are doing "excellent work" in 2020, with Sainz showing that he is "really fast and really wise".

"I want to continue the harmonious relationship we currently have," Brown added. "If we were to change something, it would probably only help other teams who may benefit much more from that than us."

keyboard_arrow_left

’Doesn’t matter’ if Albon stays or goes - Verstappen

’Not possible’ to return to gravel traps - Masi

keyboard_arrow_right

McLaren

More on McLaren

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less