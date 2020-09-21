21 September 2020
No early Ferrari move for Sainz - Brown
"We are happy with our drivers this year"
Search
McLaren boss Zak Brown has rejected rumours the team could lose Carlos Sainz within the 2020 season.
It was rumoured over the weekend that Sainz could switch early to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel, with McLaren replacing Sainz with its 2021 driver Daniel Ricciardo.
That may also allow Fernando Alonso to get started at Renault.
But Brown told motorsport-total.com: "We are happy with our drivers this year."
He said both Sainz and Lando Norris are doing "excellent work" in 2020, with Sainz showing that he is "really fast and really wise".
"I want to continue the harmonious relationship we currently have," Brown added. "If we were to change something, it would probably only help other teams who may benefit much more from that than us."
McLaren
17 September 2020
add_circle Selling McLaren factory a ’good decision’ - Brown
15 September 2020
add_circle 2021 can be ’much better’ for Ferrari - Sainz
14 September 2020
add_circle Richest team ’will always win’ in current F1 - Sainz
12 September 2020
add_circle Seidl plays down McLaren factory sale
More on McLaren
Formula 1 news
21 September 2020
add_circle Imola gets green light for 13,000 spectators
21 September 2020
add_circle Racing Point appoints Jefferson Slack as Commercial Managing Director
21 September 2020
add_circle 2022 tyres should be ’compromise’ - Isola
21 September 2020
add_circle Villeneuve tips Mercedes to keep winning in 2022
21 September 2020