No early Ferrari move for Sainz - (...)

McLaren boss Zak Brown has rejected rumours the team could lose Carlos Sainz within the 2020 season.

It was rumoured over the weekend that Sainz could switch early to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel, with McLaren replacing Sainz with its 2021 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

That may also allow Fernando Alonso to get started at Renault.

But Brown told motorsport-total.com: "We are happy with our drivers this year."

He said both Sainz and Lando Norris are doing "excellent work" in 2020, with Sainz showing that he is "really fast and really wise".

"I want to continue the harmonious relationship we currently have," Brown added. "If we were to change something, it would probably only help other teams who may benefit much more from that than us."