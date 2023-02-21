No details yet about Stroll bike crash, injury

By GMM 21 February 2023 - 09:27





Aston Martin has not yet disclosed whether the newly-injured Lance Stroll will be replaced at the forthcoming pre-season test in Bahrain.

Ahead of this week’s action in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2023 season at the same circuit, it was announced on Monday that 24-year-old Stroll had crashed his bicycle in Spain.

The injuries, believed to be a wrist fracture but not confirmed by the Lawrence Stroll-owned team, "will result in him sitting out" the sole pre-season test.

"Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties," Aston Martin added.

Unconfirmed reports from Spain indicated the Canadian had been seen exiting a hospital with a cast on his right arm.

It is potentially good news for new team arrival Fernando Alonso, who just days ago complained that he would have to share the mere three days of official testing with Stroll.

"This is the only sport in the world where you do one and a half days practice and then you’re into a world championship," said the Spaniard.

It is also rumoured that new Aston Martin tester and reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich could stand in for Stroll.

When asked by the German newspaper Bild, the Silverstone based team would only say that it will provide an update about the situation "in due course".

And Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Andreas Haupt reports that Aston Martin "did not want to give any further details" about Stroll’s injury or the crash.

"But If Alonso shares the testing, it would be a strong indication that Stroll is not recovering anytime soon," said Haupt.