No decision ’yet’ on axing Renault’s F1 engine project

According to reports, Renault is now all-but confirming that that it is close to scrapping its Formula 1 engine program altogether.

As is now emerging from France, Alpine’s speculated and sensational move from works Renault power to a customer supply of Mercedes engines could actually take place as early as the start of the 2025 season.

"An extraordinary (meeting) was held on Tuesday to present a project to transform the Viry site without any job cuts," a source at the team told AFP, referring to Renault’s France-based F1 engine factory in Viry-Chatillon.

"This proposal plans to use the resources of the F1 engine program for specific projects such as the development of hydrogen or high-power electric engines that the brand needs to grow."

The source clarified: "There is no decision yet, but it could happen in the coming weeks".

L’Equipe correspondent Erik Bielderman believes the initiative to move away from works Renault engine power occurred "under the impetus of Flavio Briatore," the Alpine team’s famous new executive advisor.

Alpine would therefore become customer Mercedes powered for the start of the new regulations cycling beginning in 2026, or even "as early as 2025, provided that the unit can be effectively installed in a chassis not designed for it".

Given that McLaren is currently the fastest car in the field with customer Mercedes power, the news might also help to convince Carlos Sainz to sign up.

With works Renault power at present, Enstone-based Alpine is one of the least competitive teams in Formula 1.

"We have to get back on track," recently-extended team driver Pierre Gasly told Canal Plus after the Hungarian GP.

"There are too many mistakes, too many problems. One day it’s the strategy, then it’s a hydraulic problem, last week it was the gearbox. I know the team is capable of doing much better.

"I have confidence in them but very clearly, at the moment, there are too many problems."