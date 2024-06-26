’No crime’ in Hamilton sabotage accusations - police

By GMM 26 June 2024 - 09:38





British police have ruled that no crime was committed as a rogue Lewis Hamilton fan accused Mercedes of sabotage ahead of the seven time world champion’s 2025 move to Ferrari.

The accusations were made in an anonymous email, purported to have been sent by a disgruntled team member, sent to all F1 stakeholders and media.

Team boss Toto Wolff reacted with fury, revealing in Barcelona that he will go "full force" in tracking down the culprit - which he insists was not a team member.

"When we are getting these kind of emails, and we’re getting tons of them, it is upsetting, particularly when somebody is talking about death and all these things," he said.

Wolff asked for help from the Northamptonshire Police, but in a statement this week, the police revealed that "No criminal offences were found to have been committed".

"However, advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive," the police statement added.

A Mercedes team spokesman says the matter is now being "dealt with externally", including involving a private investigative firm.