24 February 2020
No big updates for engine in 2020 - Taffin
"There will not be many evolutions during the year"
Search
Renault looks set to introduce only one development step on its engine in 2020.
The French team has made no secret of its intention to focus most intently on preparations for the sweeping new 2021 regulations this year.
That will also apply to the engine.
"This (2020) engine is an evolution of all the work we did in 2019," engine boss Remi Taffin told AS newspaper.
"There will not be many evolutions during the year, because we soon want to be focused on the 2021 power unit," he added, revealing that a ’Spec 2’ engine will be introduced during the forthcoming season.
Renault F1
21 February 2020
add_circle Ocon handshake ends feud with Verstappen
19 February 2020
add_circle Hulkenberg on ’temporary’ break from racing
19 February 2020
add_circle 2020 Renault affected by ’turbulent’ winter
18 February 2020
add_circle Renault engine ’close to Mercedes’ now - Key
More on Renault F1
Formula 1 news
24 February 2020
add_circle Mercedes ’DAS’ does not damage tyres - Pirelli
24 February 2020
add_circle Mugello also wants to replace 2020 China GP
24 February 2020
add_circle No big updates for engine in 2020 - Taffin
24 February 2020
add_circle Claire Williams says team targeting Q2 in 2020
24 February 2020