No big updates for engine in 2020 - Taffin

Renault looks set to introduce only one development step on its engine in 2020.

The French team has made no secret of its intention to focus most intently on preparations for the sweeping new 2021 regulations this year.

That will also apply to the engine.

"This (2020) engine is an evolution of all the work we did in 2019," engine boss Remi Taffin told AS newspaper.

"There will not be many evolutions during the year, because we soon want to be focused on the 2021 power unit," he added, revealing that a ’Spec 2’ engine will be introduced during the forthcoming season.