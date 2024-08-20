No ’big solution’ to Red Bull car problems yet - Marko

By GMM 20 August 2024 - 10:59





There is no "big solution" yet to Red Bull’s fall from Formula 1 dominance in 2024, team F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko admits.

As the sport emerges from its August break and factory shutdowns, Marko said no development work could be done on the car. But he insists: "We have to solve our problems and find where the problem lies.

"We no longer have the balance in the car if you compare the current situation with the first three races," the Austrian wrote in his Speed Week column. "But it is difficult to estimate how quickly that will change.

"I don’t think that the big solution will come in Zandvoort. We are brainstorming intensively and have various ideas. But I can’t say yet what we will implement and how."

One rumour is that, from the Italian GP at Monza onwards, Red Bull may even begin to backtrack on some of its latest car upgrade steps.

Marko also told Auto Motor und Sport: "At the start of the season, we had a car that was as balanced as the McLaren is now. Then we took a wrong turn somewhere.

"The car has become a dog that only Max (Verstappen) can tame. The developments made the car more and more unpredictable. It became more and more difficult to set it up and balance it.

"When the car’s reactions are more predictable again, (Sergio) Perez will also find his speed again."

Meanwhile, with Liam Lawson looking destined to take Daniel Ricciardo’s seat at the second team RB from 2025, Formula 2 championship leader Isack Hadjar looks destined to step into Lawson’s shoes as Red Bull reserve next year.

"He clearly has the potential for Formula 1," Marko said, referring to 19-year-old Red Bull junior Hadjar. "We’ll see how things develop, but he will certainly take on some role.

"It could be that he will spend a year as a test and simulator driver, like Lawson."