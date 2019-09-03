No Alonso comeback in 2020 - de la Rosa

Pedro de la Rosa does not think Fernando Alonso will return to Formula 1 in 2020.

Spaniard Alonso is suddenly back on the radar, as he will meet with McLaren officials at Monza to discuss the future.

But is believed those talks will be focused on McLaren’s 2020 Indycar and Indy 500 projects. McLaren has already announced Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz for the F1 team next year.

"I think there are now very few options for Fernando to return to Formula 1," de la Rosa, who worked closely with Alonso at McLaren and Ferrari, told Cadena Ser.

"Saying there is no chance is not right because we don’t know what Vettel or others are going to do, but the truth is that for 2020 it’s very difficult," the Spaniard added.

"Firstly, maybe Fernando doesn’t want it. I think at least this year he wants to concentrate on Dakar. But secondly, I don’t know if there will be any quality seats for him.

"That’s the reality."

However, de la Rosa thinks more opportunities could open up for 2021.

"2021? Well, he’s not going to suddenly stop being one of the best drivers in the world. Purely as an outsider, my wish is for him to return.

"For me, he cannot stop without winning another world championship," de la Rosa said.