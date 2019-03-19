Bahrain GP || March 31 || 18h10 (Local time)

No 2021 agreement yet - Camilleri

"I hope for F1 that we arrive at an agreement"

By GMM

30 March 2019 - 10:12
No 2021 agreement yet - Camilleri

The steering wheel will be among many standard components in 2021.

That is the claim in Bahrain of Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, as more details of the sport’s new regime leak out following recent meetings.

However, a new Concorde Agreement isn’t done yet.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri told Sky Italia in Bahrain: "We all participated in the discussion about the regulations for 2021, but we have not yet agreed.

"I hope for F1 that we arrive at an agreement, even if there are still many difficulties before then," he added.

Among the plans for cost-cutting are a surprising plethora of standard parts.

They reportedly include brakes, wheel rims, crash structures, the driveshaft, throttle pedal, pitstop equipment and even the steering wheel.

Patrick Head ’exactly what Williams needs’ - Russell

’Green light’ for 2020 Dutch GP - report

