Italian GP || September 6 || 15h10 (Local time)

No 2020 Red Bull return for Gasly - Horner

"We have no intention of putting Pierre back in the car"

Search

By GMM

29 August 2020 - 09:57
No 2020 Red Bull return for Gasly - (...)

Red Bull has dashed Pierre Gasly’s hopes of an immediate return to the senior team.

Last year, Gasly was demoted to Red Bull’s second team after struggling alongside Max Verstappen. He is now thriving at Alpha Tauri.

The Frenchman is therefore open about wanting to return to Red Bull Racing, but for now team chiefs are staunchly supporting Alex Albon.

"You think back to some of the great drivers, whether it’s a Schumacher or a Senna, and being the driver alongside those guys was very tough," team boss Christian Horner said.

"I think it’s a similar situation with that seat alongside Max at the moment, but Alex is only going to get better. He’s still pretty young and inexperienced and we’re doing all we can to support and develop him."

And so Horner delivered Gasly’s bad news: "We have no intention of putting Pierre back in the car at Red Bull this season.

"He’s doing a great job at Alpha Tauri," he told Canal Plus, "and of course we’re seeing his progress because we have a lot of information about how he’s developing and performing."

keyboard_arrow_left

10 percent downforce reduction for 2021 - Tombazis

Briatore set to leave hospital

keyboard_arrow_right

AlphaTauri

More on AlphaTauri

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less