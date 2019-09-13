24 September 2019
Nitrogen concerns could affect Dutch GP - minister
"At Zandvoort they are nervous about that"
Search
Dutch deputy sport minister Bruno Bruins hopes next year’s race at Zandvoort is not affected by environmental concerns.
Concerned about the effect of nitrogen emissions on biodiversity, it is believed that thousands of construction projects in the country could be delayed.
Perhaps the most prominent of those potentially delayed projects is the work needing to be carried out at Zandvoort prior to the 2020 Dutch GP.
Minister Bruins told the broadcaster WNL that race organisers need to apply for and be granted a number of construction permits.
"At Zandvoort they are nervous about that," he said.
Bruins said the Dutch government "of course" wants the Formula 1 race to go ahead.
"The whole of the Netherlands is looking forward to it," he added.
Circuits
23 September 2019
add_circle Nitrogen concerns could affect Dutch GP - minister
16 September 2019
add_circle Zandvoort already selling tickets for 2021
16 September 2019
add_circle Smoke haze endangers Singapore GP
13 September 2019
add_circle What awaits us at Singapore F1 Grand Prix?
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
24 September 2019
add_circle Doornbos worried about Newey’s F1 involvement
24 September 2019
add_circle Russia 2019 - GP preview - Haas F1
24 September 2019
add_circle Zandvoort happy with minister’s support
24 September 2019
add_circle Hubert death investigation ’will take time’ - Masi
24 September 2019