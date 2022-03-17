Bahrain Bahrain GP || March 20 || 18h00 (Local time)

Nico Hülkenberg to substitute for Sebastian Vettel in Bahrain

Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19

Search

By Olivier Ferret

17 March 2022 - 10:29
Nico Hülkenberg to substitute for (...)

Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Nico Hülkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.

’Green light’ for Canada GP return - promoter

’Porpoising’ will be short-lived in F1 - Binotto

Aston Martin F1 Team

More on Aston Martin F1 Team

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos