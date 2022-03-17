17 March 2022
Nico Hülkenberg to substitute for Sebastian Vettel in Bahrain
Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19
Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Nico Hülkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.
