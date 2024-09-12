Newey aims fire at British F1 media, Sky coverage

By GMM 12 September 2024 - 10:46





Adrian Newey has aimed fire at the role played in Formula 1 by "the British media".

The 65-year-old is British himself, and he is switching from Milton-Keynes based Red Bull to Silverstone-based Aston Martin next year - having also designed all of his title-winning F1 cars on British soil.

However, he insists British journalists and outlets are often not fair to prominent non-British players in the paddock.

"From the outside I’m not sure people fully appreciate and understand Max (Verstappen), just like they didn’t with Sebastian (Vettel)," Newey told the High Performance podcast.

"Because. first of all, there’s a sort of demonisation that both of them suffered at times which I think is very unfair. Maybe that’s also a little bit of the British media, if I’m honest."

And Newey aimed particular ire at the way the British broadcaster Sky covers the grands prix.

"Sky have a huge influence around the world," he said. "Their viewing is truly international but their coverage is quite nationalistic, dare I say, and that can have an influence.

"It’s this thing that now with journalism typically, there is that trend to sort of either put people on a pedestal or knock them down."

Meanwhile, on the topic of quadruple world champion Vettel, Newey was asked if he thinks the retired German might actually be in the running to return to F1 next year with Audi-owned Sauber.

"Sebastian called me recently," he answered. "He is currently travelling through Norway in his motorhome. Personally, I don’t see a comeback. He is enjoying his life," said Newey.

"He has left racing behind and is now doing other things - good for him."