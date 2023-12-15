Bahrain Bahrain GP || March 2 || 18h00 (Local time)

New Sauber F1 team name revealed for 2024

As F1 2024 entry list released

By Franck Drui

15 December 2023 - 10:08
New Sauber F1 team name revealed (...)

The FIA finally unveiled the F1 2024 entry list.

Sauber Motorsport announced that its current Major Partner, Kick.com, the innovative, community-driven streaming platform, has acquired the naming rights to the chassis of next year’s contender, which will be known as the KICK Sauber C44. The new team name for 2024 and 2025 will be released in the forthcoming FIA Entry List.

Kick.com’s branding has already appeared prominently on the bodywork of the F1 Team’s C43 at selected races this year, having been announced as a Major Partner at the start of the 2023 F1 season. Today’s announcement further deepens the strong ties between the F1 Team and the streaming platform that has experienced huge exponential growth since launching last year. Targeting a global audience since its inception in October 2022, KICK is centred on a ‘creator-first’ model based on the industry’s most rewarding subscription revenue system, a 95-5 split where creators will retain 95% of their revenue. This approach, alongside the engaging content created by a growing cast of creators featuring some of the biggest names in streaming and industry headliners, has resulted to Kick.com reaching an astounding 22 million registered users since its launch, with thousands flocking to the platform every day.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: “Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking the mould and defying convention. The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest display of the philosophy that drives us. Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is done and they will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula One. With Kick.com, our goal is to make the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans.”

Bijan Tehrani, Co-Founder at Kick.com: “Kick.com has seen tremendous growth since its inception and is continuing to make waves in the streaming industry. KICK’s content is fast-paced and engaging, like what we witness every Grand Prix weekend. Just like this partnership, KICK was essentially destined for the racetrack. We are thrilled to take our collaboration to an unparalleled magnitude, backed by our knowledge of the motorsport culture, and our passion for cutting-edge technology. Exceptionally, this universally popular sport, aligns perfectly with our product and what we are building at Kick.com."

Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer at Kick.com: “We are thrilled to reveal the disruptive collaboration between two innovative brands. With the elevation of KICK’s association with the team from Major Partner to Chassis Naming Rights Partner, this partnership is set to redefine the boundaries of fan engagement, delivering an unprecedented experience for motorsport enthusiasts worldwide. Get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey with Kick.com, where passion meets performance in the fast lane of digital entertainment.”

TeamEngineDriverNumberFull name
Red Bull Honda RBPT Max Verstappen 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Honda RBPT Sergio Pérez 11 Oracle Red Bull Racing
Mercedes F1 Mercedes George Russell 63 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
Mercedes F1 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
Ferrari Ferrari Charles Leclerc 16 Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari Ferrari Carlos Sainz 55 Scuderia Ferrari
McLaren F1 Mercedes Lando Norris 4 McLaren F1 Team
McLaren F1 Mercedes Oscar Piastri 81 McLaren F1 Team
Aston Martin F1 Mercedes Fernando Alonso 14 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Aston Martin F1 Mercedes Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Alpine F1 Renault Esteban Ocon 31 BWT Alpine F1 Team
Alpine F1 Renault Pierre Gasly 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team
Williams F1 Mercedes Alex Albon 23 Williams Racing
Williams F1 Mercedes Logan Sargeant 2 Williams Racing
Racing Bulls Honda RBPT Yuki Tsunoda 22 Scuderia AlphaTauri RB
Racing Bulls Honda RBPT Daniel Ricciardo 3 Scuderia AlphaTauri RB
Sauber F1 Ferrari Valtteri Bottas 77 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Sauber F1 Ferrari Guanyu Zhou 24 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Haas F1 Ferrari Nico Hülkenberg 27 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
Haas F1 Ferrari Kevin Magnussen 20 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

