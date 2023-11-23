New rookie could replace Sargeant in 2024
"Wolff now wants to move Vesti to Formula 1"
Search
Logan Sargeant’s seat at Williams is still not safe for 2024, according to a former Formula 1 driver.
The American rookie is the last of the current drivers whose contract for next season is still not signed - but he appears to still be supported by team boss James Vowles.
However, Sport1 reports that Vowles - the former strategy boss at Mercedes and still close to Toto Wolff - is keeping an open mind about Frederik Vesti.
Mercedes junior Vesti, 21, is facing a huge workload in Abu Dhabi this weekend, as the Formula 2 season concludes and he also drives Mercedes’ F1 car in Friday practice - and then the post-GP tyre test.
"Wolff now wants to move Vesti to Formula 1 after his plan to guide Mick Schumacher to Williams failed due to Vowles’ veto," the German report said.
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, says he’s surprised Williams would really consider Vesti - an unproven rookie - over Sargeant, who has steadily improved during his rookie year in F1.
"Sargeant has improved in the last few races after many previous mistakes," he said. "Qualifying in Las Vegas was particularly impressive.
"That’s why I thought James Vowles would confirm him for 2024 in our interview. The fact that he hasn’t given his current driver that confidence is surprising to me.
"Especially as I don’t see any alternatives."
Williams F1
Sargeant ’paralysis’ problem solved for Las Vegas
McLaren upgrades making drivers look good - Albon
Sargeant: I’m just taking it race by race
Sargeant ’part of the family’ at Williams
More on Williams F1
Mercedes F1
New rookie could replace Sargeant in 2024
F1 has gone ’too far’ with tyre design - Wolff
Russell reflects on his ’terrible year of results’
Wolff to sit out more F1 races in future
F1, Hamilton insist Brad Pitt movie has not been scrapped
More on Mercedes F1