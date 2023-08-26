New Mercedes deal ’just taking time’ - Hamilton

By GMM 26 August 2023 - 09:53





Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that speculation during the summer break that his Mercedes contract has finally been signed for 2024 was wide of the mark.

"No," the seven time world champion said clearly when asked about the rumours by Italian reporters at Zandvoort.

Hamilton has even been linked with Carlos Sainz’s seat at Ferrari.

That would pair him with Charles Leclerc.

"I wouldn’t swap places with Verstappen," Leclerc is quoted as having told La Repubblica newspaper in a new interview.

"It would be no problem if Lewis came, but I’m happy with Sainz. My own goal is to win with Ferrari - I love it like I did from the first day, even if some moments are difficult to accept."

When asked about the Ferrari rumours, 38-year-old Hamilton said at Zandvoort: "Right now I think I’ll stay here (at Mercedes).

"It’s just taking some time and then the summer break came. We hope to finish everything with that as soon as possible."