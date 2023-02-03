New F1 teams must be able to ’pull it off’ - Capito

By GMM 3 February 2023 - 11:57





Any new Formula 1 team must have the appropriate "infrastructure" and "financial background" in order to be welcomed from the existing competitors.

That is the view of former Williams boss Jost Capito, just as the governing FIA officially launched the application process for "prospective Formula 1 teams".

And as well as a "rigorous financial and technical analysis", the Paris-based federation said new teams would also be assessed based on "sustainability" and a "positive societal impact criteria".

"The high level of interest from a number of potential candidates is further proof of the popularity and growth of the championship," the statement added.

"The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the championship," confirmed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The formal team application process follows intense speculation that the new alliance between Michael Andretti’s US-based operation and Cadillac are facing major resistance to their F1 bid from the existing teams.

"One thing is clear," said Capito, who was speaking to Germany’s Auto Bild after being replaced for 2023 by Mercedes’ former strategy boss James Vowles.

"Only teams that really have the right infrastructure and the financial background to pull it off should come," the ex-Williams team boss added.

"I don’t think it would be good for Formula 1 if a team came in and then left quite quickly. That’s why the teams that want to come in have to prove that they can do it."

On the face of it, given the Cadillac connection and Andretti’s successful forays in Indycar and Formula E - and the beginning of work on a new factory - Andretti would appear to be an ideal candidate for F1.

"Yes, but building a Formula 1 team is always something different," said Capito.

"So you’d have to look closely at the details. As long as I was at Williams, Andretti’s connection to GM didn’t exist."