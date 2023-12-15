New CEO says Audi’s F1 plans are still ’clear’

By GMM 15 December 2023 - 09:57





New CEO Gernot Dollner has finally broken his silence over Audi’s Formula 1 project.

Days ago, as Donner’s 100-day confidentiality clause in his previous contract was set to end, reports insisted long-running speculation that he might cancel his predecessor’s plans to enter F1 with Sauber in 2026 was wrong.

And now, Dollner has given his first interview since taking over the reins at the Volkswagen-linked German carmaker, with the German business newspaper Handelsblatt.

When asked about the F1 project, which has already seen Audi take over 25 percent of Hinwil based Sauber’s shareholding, he said: "There is a clear decision of the board of directors, and of the supervisory boards of Audi and Volkswagen, that Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026.

"The plan is in place," he added.

It had been rumoured that Dollner considered F1 to be an excessive expenditure for Audi, but he now implies that it aligns with his plans to accelerate car sales in the American market.

"We want to sell significantly more cars in the USA and other markets," said Dollner. "We want to strengthen North America as a third pillar alongside Europe and China."