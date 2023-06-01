New candidate for future Africa GP emerges

By GMM 1 June 2023 - 14:29





Another candidate to host Formula 1’s return to Africa has emerged.

Last year, a project to bring the sport back to Kyalami in South Africa collapsed - but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says he is still working "very hard" on an Africa GP project.

"What I want to avoid is that we go there one year and then forget it," he said.

According to the Italian portal Sportface, the leading candidate at present is a EUR 500 million project in Zanzibar - an archipelago in the Indian Ocean off Tanzania.

It is believed that funding by ZIPA, the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority, has been agreed with the backing of the government.

Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella, an Italian, is believed to be involved.

A spokesman for the Zanzibar project is quoted as saying: "We are delighted and honoured to have the blessing of his excellency the president of Zanzibar and chairman of the revolutionary council to introduce motorsport to Zanzibar.

"It will be the game-changer not for the race itself, but because it will bring Africa and Zanzibar onto the global tourism and service scene."