New boss wants Vettel to sign 2023 contract

Aston Martin’s new team boss says he wants to convince Sebastian Vettel to sign a new contract for 2023 and beyond.

German Mike Krack, whose working relationship with Vettel dates back to his BMW days, has been drafted back into Formula 1 by Aston Martin to replace Alpine-bound Otmar Szafnauer.

"I hope that my presence is enough for him to stay," Krack is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

"It’s quite clear that a four-time world champion doesn’t want to race for 8th, 12th or 15th. We have to give him a good car and show him that we have a good working structure.

"Sebastian is an intelligent guy," Krack added. "He doesn’t just look at current performance, but at the potential. If we give him the right package then I’m sure we can keep him longer.

"But I haven’t talked to him about it yet."

Indeed, Vettel also batted away pre-season questions about his next moves beyond his expiring contract, but Krack thinks he knows how to win the German driver over.

"It is important for these top drivers to feel the support of the team," he said.

"It is particularly important that it is honestly and transparently explained to them where we stand and what we expect.

"You don’t have to call them every day. They just have to feel the confidence."

Krack hit back at reports suggesting that it was actually Vettel who lured the highly respected former BMW and Porsche engineer back to F1.

"No, not at all," he told Speed Week. "I only spoke to Seb after I signed. I wanted to get an impartial picture first.

"In addition, negotiations for such a role are subject to strict rules on confidentiality. So no, there were no talks with Vettel."

Krack also confirmed rumours that Aston Martin may be looking to split with Mercedes and set up its very own engine division ahead of the rule changes in 2026.

"We are very happy with our current partner," he insists, "but especially with the 2026 rules it is obvious that a company like Aston Martin will check if it makes sense to develop an engine in-house."