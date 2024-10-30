New appointments and structural changes as Sauber’s transformational process continues

By Franck Drui 30 October 2024 - 11:56





Giampaolo Dall’Ara joins the team in the newly created position of Head of Race Engineering, overseeing the department’s operations in Hinwil and trackside.

Ignacio Rueda brings his experience to the team as he is appointed Sporting Director.

Long-serving stalwart, Beat Zehnder, is appointed Director of Signature Programs and Operations, starting from the 2025 season.

Sauber Motorsport AG is announcing a trio of key leadership changes as part of the team’s ongoing transformation, as the organisation continues on its path of growth ahead of Audi’s entry into the sport in 2026.

Giampaolo Dall’Ara will take on the newly created role of Head of Race Engineering, overseeing the department’s operations both at Hinwil and at the racetrack. The appointment is part of a move to optimise alignment on all car performance-related topics and to ensure a joint operations approach to topics concerning the car’s performance, and as part of which the company integrated the Race Engineering department into the Technical Group.

Dall’Ara, an alumnus of the Politecnico di Milano, has an extensive motorsport background, including key roles within the Alfa Romeo DTM team and Sauber Motorsport, where he worked as Head of Test Engineering and Head of Track Engineering. Since 2016, he has been running his own consultancy firm. His wealth of experience positions him to drive race performance optimisation and collaboration with the Technical Group.

In another key appointment, Ignacio "Iñaki" Rueda will join the team as Sporting Director, taking over the role from Beat Zehnder, who transitions to a new position as Director of Signature Programs and Operations starting from 2025.

Rueda brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held senior positions at Jordan Grand Prix, Renault, Lotus F1 Team, and most recently, Scuderia Ferrari, where he was promoted to Sporting Director in 2021. In his new position, Rueda will be responsible for overseeing all sporting activities, managing the relationship with FIA and all regulations matters trackside.

After decades of shaping and contributing to Sauber Motorsport’s legacy, Beat Zehnder decided to shift his focus to other areas of the business as he will become Director of Signature Programs and Operations, starting in 2025. Having been part of the Sauber family since the 1980s, Zehnder has played a pivotal role in both the team’s development and in representing it with the FIA. His approach to his position was instrumental in shaping and developing the role of Sporting Director for this team and beyond.

In this new role, Zehnder will ensure the rich heritage of Sauber Motorsport continues to grow, uphold its core values and lead efforts to innovate and shape its future. Throughout 2025, he will fulfill a supervising function to assure the best possible transition as the team grows into its new structures.

These leadership changes infuse the team with renewed confidence as they strengthen the organisation as it prepares for future challenges and opportunities, with a bright future as a factory team ahead.