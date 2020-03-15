Netflix made Grosjean look like ’enemy’ - Magnussen

There is more to Formula 1 than what is depicted in the official Netflix series, according to Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

He is at least the second driver to question the reality of ’Drive to Survive’, with Max Verstappen recently saying the producers of the series "position you in the way they want".

Magnussen told the Danish newspaper BT that episodes starring the Haas drivers depict both himself and teammate Romain Grosjean as being "enemies".

"In fact, we have a good relationship," he said. "We talk even between the races, also with his wife and I like his children, so it’s not right to believe that Romain and I are enemies.

"Romain is a kite surfer and I like sailing, and we are actually going to do something together because we both like it. It might also help to remove the image that we hate each other," added Magnussen.

But he said the Netflix series focused on some of the spats he and Grosjean had at the races last year, including a fierce argument with boss Gunther Steiner.

"That’s how sports are," Magnussen insisted.

"You also shout at each other on a football team too, but when the game is over and the boots are taken off and you’re on the team bus, it’s completely different.

"Netflix captured those really sharp moments when we have just taken the helmet off, and in a way that’s perfectly fine because it shows the way Formula 1 can also be.

"But at the same time, I also hope the viewers understand that Formula 1 is not just what you see on Netflix. You see the highs and the lows, and that’s what is most exciting, but you don’t see everything in between," he added.