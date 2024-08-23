’Negotiations underway’ for African GP in Rwanda

By GMM 23 August 2024 - 13:23





Rwanda has emerged as a strong candidate to become Formula 1’s African GP.

Recently, Thailand was strongly linked with a solid grand prix bid - but Lewis Hamilton insists that F1’s priority must be on completing a truly global world championship.

"It’s 100 percent the right time," he declared at Zandvoort. "You can’t add races elsewhere and continue to ignore Africa. Nobody ever gives anything to Africa."

French-language news agency AFP reports that, just in the last few days, contact was made between F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and officials in Rwanda - located in Africa’s Great Lakes region.

Domenicali confirmed that face-to-face meetings with officials about a permanent circuit in Rwanda are now scheduled for September.

"We want to go to Africa, but we have to find the right investment with the right strategy," said the Italian.

It’s music to seven time world champion Hamilton’s ears.

"I think having a grand prix there would highlight what a beautiful place it is and develop tourism and many other things," said the Mercedes driver.

"It’s one of my favourite places I’ve been," Hamilton added. "I’ve done a lot of work behind the scenes and spoken to people in Rwanda and South Africa. It’s great that they want a grand prix so badly."

According to AFP, a Formula 1 source confirmed that "negotiations are underway".