Mugello’s 2020 F1 race hopes at ’98 percent’ - Binotto
"We care about it a lot"
Mugello’s chances of hosting a Formula 1 race on the 2020 ’corona calendar’ stand at 98 percent.
That is the claim of Mattia Binotto, Ferrari’s team boss. The Maranello-based company also owns Mugello, a challenging circuit in northern Tuscany.
Mugello is well known as a test track, but it is now slated to host Formula 1’s 1000th grand prix one week after the Italian GP at Monza.
Binotto says the contract is not yet signed "but we are close".
"We care about it a lot and have been in contact with Formula 1 to have this race which would be the 1000th grand prix," the Italian told Sky Italia.
"It is 98 percent that we will get there, but we do not celebrate until there is a signature."
Binotto added: "We also hope to have our fans with us, while always looking at the situation with Covid-19."
