Mugello also wants to replace 2020 China GP

"Imola and Mugello have come forward with legitimate aspirations"

By GMM

24 February 2020 - 09:57
Italy’s automobile club Aci says it will support Imola and Mugello as the circuits bid to replace the postponed 2020 Chinese GP.

It was already known that Imola had put its hand up to replace Shanghai amid the coronavirus crisis, but now it emerges that Ferrari-owned Mugello is also keen.

"To hold a grand prix in Mugello would be a great opportunity to be on the international stage," said Federico Ignesti, mayor of the Scarperia e San Piero region.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, who is president of Italy’s automobile club Aci, told Tuttomotoriweb.com: "Imola and Mugello have come forward with legitimate aspirations.

"It seems difficult to me that a Formula 1 race can be organised between now and April on tracks that have not hosted it recently, but the Aci will do everything we can to ensure it happens if the conditions are met," he added.

