Most loved F1 tracks looking ’shabby’

Some of Formula 1’s most historic and traditional grand prix circuits are "shabby", according to Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.

This year, Miami is joining a younger and younger tally among the 23 race hosts for 2022 - and that’s not good news for some of the most loved and respected older venues.

"The new circuits are raising the bar higher and higher in terms of infrastructure," he said.

"This makes the traditional ones look outdated and shabby. I mean it’s fabulous to be at Spa-Francorchamps, Monza or Silverstone and I really love those races, but they can’t rest on their laurels or they run the risk of losing their place."

As Rossi spoke, works were well underway at Belgium’s fabled Spa-Francorchamps, which is making mainly safety improvements to its track for 2022.

The Frenchman says F1 cannot accommodate more new races without shedding some of the older ones, because "with 23 races we have slowly reached the reasonable maximum".