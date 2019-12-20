Most F1 drivers would win with Mercedes - Verstappen

Max Verstappen says the majority of the drivers in Formula 1 would become world champion in a Mercedes.
However, the 22-year-old Red Bull-Honda driver, who is targeting the title for 2020, insists that his claim is not a jibe at six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
"I am just confident to say that it would have been the same for me if I had been in that car," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport.
"60 percent of the drivers in the field would become world champion in a Mercedes. It just depends on the car.
"He is definitely very good and is one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time," the Dutchman added. "But you can beat him."
When asked to name some of the remaining 40 percent who wouldn’t win even with a Mercedes, though, Verstappen smiled: "I’m not going to say that."
Haas driver Romain Grosjean is quoted by Spain’s Marca sports newspaper as putting Hamilton among the "five best drivers in history".
"I think Lewis has been doing an incredible job, but so have Mercedes," he said.
"You can’t be world champion if you don’t have a good car."
