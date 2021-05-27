More Ferrari poles ’unlikely’ in 2021 - Surer

Ferrari is unlikely to repeat its pole and potentially race-winning pace at other grands prix in 2021.

That is the view of former F1 driver and now German-language TV pundit Marc Surer, who attributes Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s speed at Monaco to "great suspension".

"Of all the cars, the Ferrari rode the curbs better than anyone. That is at least a good sign for them," he told sport.de.

"When the car bounces, you can’t accelerate, but when a car is calm immediately after it’s over the curb, you can give it full power again.

"I think that was a huge advantage at Monaco and will also be good for them in Baku."

Surer thinks Ferrari will retain the curb-hopping benefit at other circuits this year, but plays down the likelihood of more pole positions and race-winning pace.

"That they were able to beat the top two teams I think was just typical Monaco," said the Swiss.

"I can’t imagine it will be that way on the other tracks, but I think the third place they were aiming for is absolutely possible.

"They’ll have to fight for that with McLaren, but basically I believe it is within their ability."

Surer said Alfa Romeo also benefitted from a curb-hopping boost in Monaco "because they have a Ferrari rear end".